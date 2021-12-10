League One gossip: Rivals 'make approach' for Frank Lampard - could be in charge for Sunderland clash

Paul Cook was relieved of his earlier this week following the Tractor Boys’ poor start to the League One season.

John McGreal has been named interim manager as Ipswich search for a new manager before Christmas.

Last night, Ipswich were beaten 2-0 by Charlton Athletic in League One, a result that leaves 11th in the table and a whopping nine points of the play-off positions.

Frank Lampard

But Football Insider state that Frank Lampard is wanted by Ipswich and that the club have made an approach for the ex-Chelsea player and manager.

The 43-year-old has been out of the dugout since he was sacked by Chelsea in January and also enjoyed a managerial stint at Derby County.

He guided the Rams to the play-offs two seasons ago before losing in the final at Wembley against Aston Villa.

Sunderland play Ipswich Town in League One in just 10 days time.

