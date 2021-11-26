The winger is facing up to three months out with a knee injury.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson confirmed the news at his press conference this morning ahead of the trip to Cambridge United.

The Wearsiders have several injury doubts ahead of the game.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiden McGeady of Sunderland.

And McGeady is the latest, with the club confirming he faces between eight to 12 weeks out

Sunderland head into the game at Cambridge on the back of the disappointing 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury.

But what did fans make of the news on social media? Here, we take a look:

@Joecsmith11: “He was on the field for about 20 mins man… our luck with injuries is a joke #safc”

@IyazMan: “I knew it !! You could tell 3/4 mins after he came on that he was in pain…”

@leech_tom: “That will be Jack Diamond coming back.”

@irobarmstrong: “Lee "gives the youths a chance" Johnson playing an injured player ahead of an academy graduate. Say it isn't so...”

@ethantylr: “League One for another year.”

@chrissavedlatin: “This club is cursed like. We were knackered the minute we decided to call ourselves The Black Cats.”

@Dan1879_SAFC: “Based on his form this season, it's no loss really.”

@w24holden: “We need at least two pacey wingers to come in the January Window. I don’t see us standing a chance of promotion without it.”

@deano733: “Past caring now, football is horrific and Geads has been shocking all season anyway age has caught up with him struggles to beat a man these days.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.