League One club to 'look after' ex-Sunderland international defender following serious knee injury
There’s been plenty of Sunderland and League One news doing the rounds today – here, we take a look at how the land lies.
Ex-Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is recovering in hospital after collapsing in training with Wigan Athletic with Black Cats supporters sending messages of good wishes to the 28-year-old.
In other news, Cambridge boss Mark Bonner hopes his side can use a sell-out crowd to their advantage against Sunderland – and is looking forward to a lively atmosphere at the Abbey Stadium.
Also, ex-Black Cats defender Paul Heckingbottom has replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as manager at Sheffield United.
And a major fan-led review of football governance has been welcomed by supporter groups both nationally and in the North East.
Here, though, we round-up the news you may have missed across the division:
Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says the club will take care of Brendan Galloway after he dislocated his kneecap.
The 25-year-old former Sunderland defender is out of contract in January.
Galloway joined the club on a short-term deal in July but played for the Wearsiders on loan from Everton during the Black Cats’ Championship relegation season.
The Zimbabwe international will now Africa Cup of Nations.
Galloway’s side have been drawn against Senegal, Guinea and Malawi in January.
"It's is going to be a long spell out," Lowe said.
"We were in contract negotiations with Brendan and they were going very smoothly.
"But what we've got to do now is as a football club we'll morally look after Brendan and he will have a future at Argyle and we will give him the best opportunity to get back fit and firing because I think he deserves it.
"Whatever he has to do, whether it's surgery and recovery, we'll get him back to where we feel he belongs, which is playing football.
"He was low a bit yesterday. We'll try and pick up his sprits and we've said 'Don't worry, your future's fine', which I'm sure gave him a smile and he's a little bit relieved with that."