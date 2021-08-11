The Sunderland boss said Pritchard showed his quality, but warned he still has work to do to get up to full speed.

The midfielder made his full debut after missing out in their opening league fixture at the weekend and picked up an assist as Josh Hawkes’ scored their first.

"There were three or four glimpses of that magic in his feet," Johnson said.

"He's got that great vision. We know exactly where he is and he's a long way behind the other lads, so I'm delighted that we were able to tick those minutes off and build him up.

"And I thought in a tricky tie, there were a lot of nice moments where we showed that quality, and obviously we want that as consistent as possible now.

"With Alex I think his centre of gravity and obviously his vision is, I think, top level. What we’ve got to do is we’ve got to feed him. We’ve got to trust him with the ball and he can create those moments.”

