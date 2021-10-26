With important league games against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday to come, the Black Cats boss has rotated his starting XI following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Charlton.

Carl Winchester, Luke O’Nien, Dan Neil and Ross Stewart are the only players to keep their place following the weekend’s match.

Lee Burge, Frederik Alves, Bailey Wright, Denver Hume, Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Leon Dajaku have all come into the side, while both teams have been allowed to name nine substitutes under competition rules.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@ElliottSAFC: Shows where we need to strengthen in January. Centre midfield and forward possibly right-back depending on Huggins

@jimmmyreay: Strong but not too strong. Like it.

@JordanGowling29: A much stronger line up than I expected tbh

@COLINDLYNCH: Stronger line-up then I was expecting that

@SAFCTC: Solid team that, should be able to give them a good game.

@Tony_young78: Pretty strong team. Should be a good test this

@ManWhoEdits: 4-3-3 / 4-5-1. Bit different. Haway the lads!

@notch_32: Well if was a good run while it lasted. League has to be the priority.

@Owensara5: Zidan Neil taking us all the way through to Wembley.

@afcsunderlandd: Interesting. Bench is stacked as well

@CallumH17783723: Looking a very good line-up!!! For a cup tie. Looking very strong. That’s the line-up he should have put out on Saturday. Well this might be the night where Lee Johnson learns which team he has played stronger. But overall happy with that selection!!

