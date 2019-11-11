Young Sunderland stopper's stunning Liverpool performance could hand him a first-team debut

His stunning man of the match performance against Liverpool under-23s in the Premier League Cup yesterday certainly suggests so.

The 19-year-old made at least five astounding saves over the course of the 90 minutes and ensured a talented Liverpool side boasting players costing upwards of £4m didn’t run away with the tie.

After a goal-saving contribution within 30 seconds of the opening whistle, Patterson continued to dominate his box into the second half. After the interval, he raced off his line to block Issac Christie-Davies’ effort after the attacker had been put through one-on-one.

Could Anthony Patterson become Sunderland's newest star?

Patterson wasn’t done yet, though, and made a superb diving save to turn Tony Gallacher’s goal-bound hit from outside of the box around the post. In the end, the stopper could count himself unlucky to be on the losing side.

He could do nothing about Michael Collins’ deflected own goal and managed to get a foot to Liverpool’s winning penalty. A performance like that, with Phil Parkinson in attendance to witness it, will unlikely go unnoticed.

And with Jon McLaughlin away on international duty and Lee Burge returning from an injury setback, Patterson may find himself in the team for Sunderland’s trip to Scunthorpe United in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Indeed, Under-23s manager Elliot Dickman revealed how Patterson has benefited from some time spent with the senior side.

“He’s [Patterson] over there all the time training with the first team staff, they get to see him,” Dickman explained. “At the end of the day, the senior staff will decide whether they feel he’s ready or not. He’s had a good game today.

“There’s some things he still needs to develop, his distribution but hopefully that’ll come in a little bit of time.”

Sunderland have produced some talented goalkeepers during the club’s 140-year history.

There was Jarrow-born stopper and First Division title winner Jimmy Thrope, 1973 FA Cup-winning hero Jimmy Montgomery, Mark Prudhoe, Ben Alnwick, Trevor Carson and of course England star Jordan Pickford.