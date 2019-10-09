Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth tipped for Sunderland hotseat following Jack Ross departure
Gareth Ainsworth is a contender to replace Jack Ross at Sunderland – according to the bookmakers.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 09:53 am
Ainsworth, who has lead Wycombe from the brink of relegation to the National League to League One promotion contenders, is currently the favourite to take the vacant managerial position at the Stadium of Light.
Paddy Power are offering odds of 2/1 on Ainsworth to be handed the Sunderland job, with Daniel Stendel (6/1) and Mick Harford (13/2) also viewed as early contenders.