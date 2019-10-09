Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth tipped for Sunderland hotseat following Jack Ross departure

Gareth Ainsworth is a contender to replace Jack Ross at Sunderland – according to the bookmakers.

By Mark Donnelly
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 09:53 am

Ainsworth, who has lead Wycombe from the brink of relegation to the National League to League One promotion contenders, is currently the favourite to take the vacant managerial position at the Stadium of Light.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Paddy Power are offering odds of 2/1 on Ainsworth to be handed the Sunderland job, with Daniel Stendel (6/1) and Mick Harford (13/2) also viewed as early contenders.

Gareth Ainsworth is the early favourite for the Sunderland job