Wycombe Wanderers 1 Sunderland AFC 0: Phil Parkinson reacts to opening game defeat

Sunderland travel to Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon in Phil Parkinson’s first game as manager – and we’ll have you covered with live updates throughout the afternoon.

By Richard Mennear
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 5:07 pm
Sunderland AFC v Wycombe Wanderers - live updates

The former Bolton and Hull City boss will lead the Black Cats for the first time at Adams Park, with the clash pitting Sunderland against one of the in-form sides of the division. We’ll have LIVE updates from Wycombe, plus analysis from our team of writers and the post-match verdict of Parkinson, in our blog. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest:

