Wycombe Wanderers 1 Sunderland AFC 0: Phil Parkinson reacts to opening game defeat
Sunderland travel to Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon in Phil Parkinson’s first game as manager – and we’ll have you covered with live updates throughout the afternoon.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 5:07 pm
The former Bolton and Hull City boss will lead the Black Cats for the first time at Adams Park, with the clash pitting Sunderland against one of the in-form sides of the division. We’ll have LIVE updates from Wycombe, plus analysis from our team of writers and the post-match verdict of Parkinson, in our blog. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest: