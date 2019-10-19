Wycombe Wanderers 0 Sunderland AFC 0 LIVE: Phil Parkinson makes huge selection call for first game in charge
Sunderland travel to Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon in Phil Parkinson’s first game as manager – and we’ll have you covered with live updates throughout the afternoon.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 2:15 pm
The former Bolton and Hull City boss will lead the Black Cats for the first time at Adams Park, with the clash pitting Sunderland against one of the in-form sides of the division. We’ll have LIVE updates from Wycombe, plus analysis from our team of writers and the post-match verdict of Parkinson, in our blog. Simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest: