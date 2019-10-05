'Worst result in our history!': Sunderland fans slam 'atrocious' display after Lincoln City defeat
Sunderland fans weren’t shy in hiding their displeasure after defeat at Lincoln City – with supporters slamming a ‘atrocious’ performance at Sincil Bank.
A brace from Tyler Walker sealed victory for the Imps, on an afternoon where the Black Cats failed to find any kind of rhythm.
And fans had plenty to say about the performance and result on social media in the aftermath of the defeat.
Here’s what they were saying:
@pc_burge said: “Why can’t people not wait till after new year to have a go at Ross chill out only lost two games”
@Buntingfootball posted: “Nobody can defend the result or performance. Atrocious this afternoon absolutely atrocious”
@BoatsLaa commented: “This is the worst performance I’ve seen, since the 2nd half last week”
@RoyNicol added: “Horrifyingly slow, painful to watch, players haven’t got a clue”
@LBarks72 tweeted: “Hard to find any reasons to keep the manager. Poor performances and poor results , says it all”
@Clxytonn_04 said: “De Bock is looking shaky and risky today what’s up with him.... I think his match fitness is coming to him”
@garyjerry asked: “How far we have fallen like. #SAFC - Worst result in our history in terms of form?”
@safcftm tweeted: “Jack Ross we want 20 clean sheets this year.....only team in division that hasn't kept one !”
@MorganLowrie commented: “I’ve said it since pre season. Nothing has changed in 80+ games. Inconsistent. Concede poor goals. Don’t look anywhere near title winners, which we absolutely should be with this squad.”
@SeaWeasil posted: “Struggling to see any positives here. Am I just being a pessimist? Help me out.”
@tonymurray76 added: “We are getting comprehensively thumped by a team with a stand smaller than blyth Spartans”
@DanielJenks89 said: “This is desperate now. Resorting to long range shots in the hope that we can get back into the game”
@FCRedandwhite tweeted: “We’re 2-0 down currently to a team who where in the national league when we where in the premier league . We drew 1-1 to Bolton, a team who almost (thankfully didn’t) died. We’ve drew 4 games out of 10 games. It’s pathetic.”