Will Grigg's message for Sunderland fans as he talks Jack Ross and why price tag isn't affecting him
Will Grigg says he is determined to repay the support of manager Jack Ross and the Sunderland fans.
Grigg had a frustrating start to the season in front of goal but got a reward for his improving performances with a goal against Burnley in the Carabao Cup.
He had little chance to impress against Peterborough United but after that fine cup win, expressed his determination to make his mark.
"It means a lot that the fans are sticking with me,” he said.
“It must have been frustrating for them. I came in with a big price tag and it didn't quite happen for me. To see the support the other day [against AFC Wimbledon] and at Burnley, it's been massive. I just want to let them know I appreciate it."
Ross has praised the 28-year-old for his work behind the scenes and his desire to make a success of his Sunderland career.
He had hailed his contributions in helping Sunderland get over the line in league games before that Burnley win, with Grigg impressing off the bench.
Grigg says the Black Cats boss has been ‘brilliant’ since he arrived at the club and is eager to repay that with an improved goal tally in the coming months.
"The manager has been brilliant from day one,” he said.
“He's always been brilliant with me.
“From my end, it's always been difficult because he put a lot of faith in me and I didn't quite repay him last season. It's one of those things, football - it's not easy, it's not black and white and it doesn't always work like that.
“But I have nothing but positive things to say about the manager and hopefully I repay him for that this season."
The Black Cats striker insists he is not being weighed down by the price tag that saw him move in the final moments of the January window.
"Not at all,” he said.
“I had the same questions when I went to Wigan for £1million. It's nothing to do with me, it's nothing I'm ever dealing with. It doesn't affect me at all - I'm a footballer and I get over that white line and try and play football.”