Will Grigg reveals what 'hurt' him at Sunderland

The striker netted his first of the season during a 3-1 win at Burnley in the Carabao Cup, having not found the back of the net since April.

And Grigg admits that his goal drought was a source of frustration behind the scenes, although he remained confident a stroke of luck would eventually fall his way.

"I'm a pretty laid back guy, but don't let me wrong, it played on my mind and it hurts and it was frustrating,” said the 28-year-old.

“I'm here to score goals, that's what I want to do, and I always back myself.

“It was always going to come sooner or later, it's just taken a bit of time.

“I back myself as a player and obviously I haven't been playing great and the goals haven't been coming, but it's going to happen.”

Grigg’s start at Turf Moor was his first for the Black Cats since the first round of the competition - with Marc McNulty and latterly Charlie Wyke preferred in the lone attacking role.

And while the frontman knows he wasn’t at his best in the opening weeks of the season, his contribution in recent weeks hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The first few games were difficult and then I was out of the team for a little bit because the boys were doing really well,” he admitted.

“I feel like over the last two weeks my performances have been much better.

“I came on at Ipswich and did well and then there's been two games since when I feel like I've made a difference and helped the team.

“I'm feeling a lot better and I think you can see that in my performances.”

The striker may be forced to settle for a place on the bench again at Peterborough on Saturday - and there will be no complaints if that fate befalls him.

"The team that has been playing the last few weeks, they deserve to play,” added Grigg.