Sunderland striker Will Grigg fires his penalty over the crossbar.

Marc McNulty also missed his spot-kick as Sunderland were dumped out of the competition in the last 16 following a 1-1 draw.

Here’s what the Sunderland fans made of Grigg’s miss:

Andy tweeted: “Should have won that, definite penalty on O'Nien near the end IMO and we had a few other chances we should have done better with.

“I had no doubt Grigg was going to miss in the shoot-out, he looks like he has no confidence at all.”

SeaWeasil added: “Frankly I'm happy to have fewer games to worry about. Concentrate on the league and promotion. But Jeeebus our strikers (Grigg in particular) are awful. #SAFC”

Jordan Ramsey tweeted: “I'm actually going to be positive, that last 30 mins I thought we were really good. We looked so much better with Grigg and McNulty together up top. Thought Leadbitter ran the show in the 2nd half, has to start for me on Saturday. #safc”

_GuyIncognito__ added: “Will Grigg is categorically the worst striker this club has ever had. Bar. None. Truly the Lee Camp of strikers. #SAFC”

Neil Graney tweeted: “Will Grigg doing his best Diana Ross impression there....”

But there was support for Grigg too with some keen to see him start on Saturday against Southend United in a bid to bounce back quickly.

Gareth Barker tweeted: “May be an unpopular opinion but Grigg has to start on Saturday. He had his best game for #safc a week ago and after what happened last night he needs to get back on the horse as soon as possible.”

Sunderland host Southend United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off, the Black Cats looking to kick-start their promotion push on home soil after a disappointing run of results away from home.