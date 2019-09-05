Why transfer of ex-Sunderland stalwart Lee Cattermole was 'easiest' manager had ever been involved in
VVV-Venlo’s football manager Stan Valckx has revealed the negotiations to sign ex-Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole were the ‘easiest’ he had ever been involved in.
Cattermole left the Stadium of Light this summer after 10 years, the experienced midfielder and club reaching an agreement on the remaining two years of his deal.
Cattermole always wanted to play aboard before he retired and the Dutch top flight side’s manager has revealed how the talks came about.
Valckx told Voetbal International: "An unknown number called me this summer. It turned out to be Lee’s management, whether he could play football at VVV.
"Why? He was looking for a nice club in a nice competition, that’s the real story.
"We agreed that he would train for a week.
"We then gave a salary indication. No problem.
"The artificial grass? No problem.
"Everything was arranged in two or three hours - this was perhaps the easiest transfer I have ever made."