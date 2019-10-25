This is why Sunderland's FA Cup tie with Gillingham has a strange kick-off time

The League One duo were paired together in the first round draw held earlier this week, with Sunderland handed home advantage for clash.

And the FA have now confirmed that the game will take place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 9 with the strange kick-off time of 1pm.

With the game not selected for broadcast by the BBC or BT Sport, some fans were left wondering why kick-off had been brought forward.

Sunderland will host Gillingham in the FA Cup

The explanation is a simple one – Newcastle United play at home the same day.