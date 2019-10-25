This is why Sunderland's FA Cup tie with Gillingham has a strange kick-off time
The date and kick-off time for Sunderland’s FA Cup first round tie with Gillingham has been confirmed – and fans have been left confused.
The League One duo were paired together in the first round draw held earlier this week, with Sunderland handed home advantage for clash.
And the FA have now confirmed that the game will take place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 9 with the strange kick-off time of 1pm.
With the game not selected for broadcast by the BBC or BT Sport, some fans were left wondering why kick-off had been brought forward.
The explanation is a simple one – Newcastle United play at home the same day.
With the Magpies welcoming AFC Bournemouth to St James’s Park on the same date, the two games would not be able to kick-off at the same time – hence the Black Cats’ clash being moved forward.