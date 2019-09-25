Why Sunderland will receive NO prize money if they beat Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup
Sunderland’s hopes of a pay-day if they beat Sheffield United have been dealt a blow – with EFL rules revealing there is NO prize money at this stage of the Carabao Cup.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 11:45 am
The Black Cats travel to Bramall Lane this evening looking to continue their fine cup run,.
But should his side come away with victory from Sheffield, they will not pocket a single penny in prize money.
That’s because, while the FA Cup and Leasing.Com Trophy offer sizeable financial rewards for clubs from the early stages, there is no prize money available in the Carabao Cup until the semi-final stage.
Even then, the losing semi-finalists only pocket £25,000 each while the overall runner-up takes a prize pot of £50,000. The tournament’s winner is handed a final prize of £100,000.
EFL rules do stipulate, however, that Sunderland will be entitled to 45% of the gate receipts claimed by the Blades for the first round tie.