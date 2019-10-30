This is why Sunderland have slashed Coventry City's allocation of tickets for League One clash

Sunderland AFC host Coventry City on November 23.

The Sky Blues are set to visit Wearside on Saturday, November 23 and have been handed just 1,496 tickets for the clash. Visiting supporters will also only be able to purchase two tickets each.

Coventry were handed 2,832 tickets for the same fixture last season, but the match was marred by off-field trouble.

And Sunderland City Council’s Regulatory Committee subsequently decided to limit the number of tickets able to be made available to visiting fans of Coventry – hence the decline in allocation this season.

The plans came after discussions with Northumbria Police and authorise the club to ‘take all necessary precautions for the reasonable safety of spectators at these games’.

A similar limit was imposed for the visit of Portsmouth, who were only allowed a maximum of 2,000 tickets.

According to a report for councillors: “This reduced number of visiting fans is set at a level which the Club through their safety management plans feel confident in being able to observe safety concerns.”

It adds: “It was noted at the fixtures held during the 2018/2019 football season that the behaviour of the visiting fans from Coventry City FC and Portsmouth FC caused the public safety of the attendees of the match to be compromised.”