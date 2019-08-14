Why Jack Ross had special praise for Lee Burge after his competitive Sunderland debut
Jack Ross had special praise for Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge after his competitive debut for the club.
Burge was beaten by a Colby Bishop penalty in the second half but impressed with his distribution and the way he handled a number of high balls into the box.
Opportunities are likely to be limited for the former Coventry City stopper but Ross says he is a ‘really good addition’ to the club.
“Lee is one that I’m really pleased for,” Ross said.
“He knew when he was coming here that he’s got a really good goalkeeper alongside him in Jon McLaughlin. He knows how Jon is viewed at the club.
“But he’s trained brilliantly from day one. How he’s played in friendlies and behind closed doors games etc. has been really good.
“He’s really popular with the players and I’m really pleased he had such a good performance tonight because he’s a really good addition to the squad.”