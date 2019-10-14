This is who Sunderland AFC fans want to be appointed as manager as Stewart Donald nears a key decision
Sunderland AFC fans have had their say on the race to become the Black Cats’ new manager - and they have a clear favourite in mind.
A host of names have been linked with the Stadium of Light hotseat since Jack Ross was dismissed last week, and one particular option has the Sunderland faithful excited as Stewart Donald nears an appointment.
Nigel Pearson is currently second favourite with the bookmakers after reports that he would be prepared to team-up with club legend Kevin Phillips on Wearside.
And supporters have shown a strong preference towards that pairing in polls on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Over 4.000 supporters registered their votes in total, with an overwhelming number hoping to see Pearson and Phillips take the job.
On Twitter, 62% voted for the pair - who previously worked together at Leicester City - while on Facebook a staggering 96% indicated the duo would be their preference.
Phil Parkinson remains the comfortable favourite with the bookmakers, but only 4% of fans were keen to see him appointed.
On Twitter, meanwhile, 29% of supporters wanted to see Daniel Stendel given a chance after he led Barnsley to promotion last season.
Gareth Ainsworth and Paul Cook have also been linked with the job but have seen their odds drift in recent days.
Sunderland were given permission to talk to Ainsworth by current club Wycombe Wanderers, but reports have claimed Wigan knocked-back a simialr approach for Cook.