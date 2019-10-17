Who is Steve Parkin? Sunderland's new assistant manager and Phil Parkinson's first recruit
Phil Parkinson and Steve Parkin have been announced as Sunderland’s new management team - but what do we know about Parkinson’s number two?
The former Colchester and Hull City chief has assembled a trusted team of coaching staff at former clubs, with Parkin a key part.
Here’s an in-depth profile of Sunderland’s new number two:
STEVE PARKIN (ASSISTANT MANAGER)
Parkin has long been Parkinson’s trusted lieutenant, having worked alongside the 51-year-old at Bradford City and Bolton.
A former professional himself, Parkin represented Stoke, West Brom and Mansfield in a career which also saw him turn out for England’s under-21 side.
Parkin has managerial experience of his own - having led Mansfield, Barnsley while enjoying two spells at Rochdale - meaning he brings a wealth of knowledge to the dugout alongside Parkinson.
Indeed, influential midfielder Gary Jones described Parkin as “great right-hand man” during his spell at Bradford.
The Echo understands that while Ross’ number two, James Fowler, has moved on, Craig Samson and John Potter remain at the club.
But could Parkinson opt to recruit some of the other staff he’s worked with in the past?
Here’s the rest of his previous coaching team:
LEE BUTLER (GOALKEEPING COACH)A veteran of the lower league scene during his playing days, Butler turned to coaching upon his retirement from his career - which peaked when he joined Aston Villa in 1987.
The Sheffield-born stopper coached with Doncaster Rovers before leaving for Bradford City in 2013. He later followed Parkinson to Bolton - where he remains today.
Butler has received from several of his former colleagues - including ex-Sunderland stopper Ben Alnwick.
“He’s definitely one of the best goalkeeping coaches I’ve had,” said the Bolton man.
“I enjoy every day and if you’ve got that with a coach then you’ve won half the battle.”
NICK ALLAMBY (FITNESS COACH)
Another trusted member of Parkinson’s team is fitness coach Allamby - who is currently head of sports science at Bolton Wanderers.
Having previously worked for Middlesbrough, the fitness expert joined Bradford City and teamed-up with Parkinson - before joining Bolton alongside the 51-year-old.