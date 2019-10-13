Who is Phil Parkinson? The inside track on the odds-on favourite for the Sunderland job
Phil Parkinson has emerged as an early front runner to take the Sunderland job after the departure of Jack Ross last week – but what do we know about the man once named Reading’s greatest ever midfielder?
Who has he managed previously?
After turning out for Bury, Southampton and Reading during an 18-year playing career spanning over 500 league games, Parkinson took the reins at Colchester United in 2003.
Since then, the 51-year-old has managed Hull City, Charlton Athletic, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers.
Has Parkinson had much success?
Yes, at English Football League level Parkinson has three promotions on his CV.
The Lancashire-born man guided Colchester to the Championship during the 2005/06 season, Bradford City to League One at the end of the 2012/2013 campaign.
Parkinson also propelled Bolton Wanderers to the Championship in the 2016/17 season after the club had slipped down the leagues.
One of Parkinson’s greatest achievements, though, was guiding Bradford City to the League Cup final in the 2012/13 season.
The club became the first fourth-tier side in over 50 years to reach the tournament’s final.
So where did it go wrong at Hull?
The Tigers agreed to pay Colchester £400,000 compensation – a big price back in 2006.
Ironically, when Hull played Colchester, Parkinson was embarrassed as his former club romped home to a 5–1 victory.
After another defeat in the next match at home to Southampton 4–2, Parkinson let the club by "mutual consent" in early December, leaving Hull in the relegation zone.
What about Charlton?
In his first full season with The Addicks, he guided Charlton to the play-off places in League One, he remained with the club until January 2011, with the club in the play-off places at the time of his departure.
Could Parkinson bring stability to Sunderland?
Barring a torrid spell at Hull, Parkinson has never spent less than three seasons managing a club. In theory, he could be the man to bring stability to the Stadium of Light and break the managerial merry-go-round.
Sunderland, however, with respect to the aforementioned, is a bigger club with huge expectations. It remains to be seen whether Parkinson could handle the pressure.