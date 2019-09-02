Who is Laurens De Bock? The Leeds United left-back set to join Sunderland on loan
Sunderland are interested in full-back Laurens De Bock - but who is the man eyed by Jack Ross?
The Leeds United defender looks set to join the Black Cats on a season-long loan, ending their hunt for a new left-sided defender to challenge Denver Hume.
But who is De Bock? Here’s everything you need to know about Sunderland’s potential new recruit:
Key details
Age: 26
Position: Left-back
Nationality: Belgian
Previous clubs: Lokeren, Club Brugge, Leeds United, Oostende (loan)
What has his career been like?
A product of Lokeren’s academy, De Bock has spent most of his career in his native Belgium. He progressed through the ranks with The Tricolores and spent four years as a senior player there, before earning a switch to Club Brugge.
De Bock racked-up over 130 appearances for the Belgian giants after making a €3.5m switch.
Leeds then came calling in 2018, handing the defender a four-and-a-half year contract at Elland Road.
But things didn’t work out for De Bock in Yorkshire, with the Belgian spending last season on loan at Oostende.
De Bock also earned youth international honours for Belgium, but is yet to break into the senior squad.
What type of player is he?
A natural left-back, De Bock is happy to get forward and doesn’t shirk his defence work.
Don’t expect many goals though, as the 26-year-old has netted just four club goals in his career - although racked up a considerable number of assists in Belgium.
He’s a reliable presence at the back too, and could slot seamlessly into Ross’ back four.
Why are Sunderland looking to sign him?
The lack of depth at left-back is clear to see, with Denver Hume the only player classed as a natural in that position.
Cover and competition is therefore a necessity - hence the interest in De Bock.
Who else is interested?
Greek side Aris were believed to be keen on De Bock earlier this summer, but a deal failed to materialise.
It was reported last week that a number of clubs - both in England and abroad - were eyeing the full-back.