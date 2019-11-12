Parkinson has named a strong side for the trip to Scunthorpe, with Lee Burge returning in goal for Sunderland.

Here’s the best of the fan reaction:

petefeet67 Peterfeet tweeted: “#SAFC great news Burge is back”

Safcftm2016 added: “When will managers learn Leadbitter legs have gone and he can't play in midfield with max power #safc”

afootyeducation Michael Oates tweeted: “Stronger than I was expecting! #safc”

TheRokerEnd tweeted: “4-3-3 please and not Max Power number 10 thanks”

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson.

Charlie Pele Hodgson added: “Flat midfield 3 with Dobson and power getting up and down and Grant sitting”

But some fans were surprised there was no Will Grigg starting.