'Where's Will Grigg at?' - Sunderland fan reaction as Phil Parkinson makes FIVE changes for Scunthorpe United clash
Phil Parkinson has named his Sunderland side for the final EFL Trophy group stage game away at Scunthorpe United – and fans have been quick to have their say.
Parkinson has named a strong side for the trip to Scunthorpe, with Lee Burge returning in goal for Sunderland.
This is what Sunderland need to do to progress tonight in the EFL Trophy clash at Scunthorpe United.
Here’s the best of the fan reaction:
petefeet67 Peterfeet tweeted: “#SAFC great news Burge is back”
Safcftm2016 added: “When will managers learn Leadbitter legs have gone and he can't play in midfield with max power #safc”
afootyeducation Michael Oates tweeted: “Stronger than I was expecting! #safc”
TheRokerEnd tweeted: “4-3-3 please and not Max Power number 10 thanks”
Charlie Pele Hodgson added: “Flat midfield 3 with Dobson and power getting up and down and Grant sitting”
But some fans were surprised there was no Will Grigg starting.
ColArmstrong Col tweeted: “Where's Grigg At?