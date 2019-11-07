This is where Sunderland will finish in League One this campaign - according to Football Manager 2020
Ahead of its November 19 release date, we've been test-driving Football Manager 2020, the latest edition in the sports-strategy series.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 12:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:31 am
We put the popular video game into auto-pilot mode – and simulated Sunderland's current League One campaign. Click and scroll through the pages to see where Phil Parkinson's men finished: