Where are they now? The starting XI from Lee Cattermole's Sunderland debut

Lee Cattermole has left Sunderland after ten-years at the Stadium of Light – here, we take a look at the starting XI when the tough tackling fan favourite midfielder made his debut against Bolton in a 1-0 Premier League win at the Macron Stadium. Darren Bent’s goal giving Steve Bruce a dream start to his career on Wearside.

Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 11:45
Scroll down and click through the pages to see who Cattermole played with on the opening day of the 2009/10 season.

Currently manager of Championship Sheffield Wednesday.
The goalkeeper tragically passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer.
McCartney, now 38-years-old, retired from playing in 2014 after his release by West Ham
The 38-year-old former Sunderland Player of the Year was released by League Two Grimsby at the end of the 2018–19 season.
Ferdinand joined Scottish Premiership side St Mirren in 2018 and signed a contract extension in January 2019.
The 34-year-old still plays in the Premier League for Sean Dyche's Burnley.
The former Manchester United man retired from football after leaving Cardiff at the end of the 2016/17 season.
The midfielder's ten-year stay on Wearside ended earlier this week after a mutual termination of his contract - the ex-Wigan man has been heavily linked with a free transfer to former manager Steve Bruce's Sheffield Wednesday.
Now 35-years-old, the midfield hard-man retired from playing after leaving Nantes in the summer of 2016.

The tricky French winger was last seen playing for Monts d'Or Azergues Foot in France's fourth tier.
The 34-year-old Trinidad and Tobago striker ended up seeing out his playing days in America with Atalanta and Central.
Bent scored a goal against his former club Sunderland as Burton came from a goal down to win 2–1 and condemn his former club in their second relegation in as many seasons at the end of the 2017–18 campaign but was then released by parent club Derby and hasn't played football since. Bent occasionally appears as a pundit on Sky Sports.
The Scottish stopper has enjoyed recent domestic dominance with Celtic.
Healy finished up his playing career at Bury in 2013 - two years after leaving the Stadium of Light - and currently manages Linfield FC in the NIFL Premiership
The striker netted 12 times for Championship Hull City last season but the former Manchester United man's contract is set to expire this summer.
The 33-year-old re-joined Sunderland last January.
Now captain of Liverpool, Henderson recently captained his teammates to a Champions League win and second place in the Premier League.
Edwards moved to Non-League side Woodbridge Town in Suffolk who currently play in the Thurlow Nunn First Division in 2017.
Nosworthy retired from football in February 2016 after losing his place in League Two side Dagenham & Redbridge's team.