Where are they now? The starting XI from Lee Cattermole's Sunderland debut
Lee Cattermole has left Sunderland after ten-years at the Stadium of Light – here, we take a look at the starting XI when the tough tackling fan favourite midfielder made his debut against Bolton in a 1-0 Premier League win at the Macron Stadium. Darren Bent’s goal giving Steve Bruce a dream start to his career on Wearside.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 11:45
Scroll down and click through the pages to see who Cattermole played with on the opening day of the 2009/10 season.