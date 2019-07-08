What happened to all of Simon Grayson's Sunderland signings

Where are they now? Simon Grayson's shocking Sunderland signings

Simon Grayson made 10 signings during his four month-long spell in charge of Sunderland - but where are they now?

By Mark Donnelly
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 17:00

The former Leeds and Preston manager’s captures were mainly disastrous, with the 49-year-old bringing a number of flops to the Stadium of Light. But who were the 10 players that followed Grayson to Wearside, and what ever happened to them? We’ve taken a look at the newly-appointed Blackpool manager’s shocking signings and where their careers have taken them - and there a few surprises:

1. Aiden McGeady

Perhaps the only of Grayson's signings who has delivered in the long-term, McGeady continues to impress at the Stadium of Light. He remains part of Jack Ross' plans, despite being linked with a move to the MLS.

2. James Vaughan

The striker netted just twice in his six-month spell on Wearside before leaving to join Wigan Athletic. He's struggled for regular game time since and, after a loan spell at Portsmouth last term, has joined League Two side Bradford City.

3. Jason Steele

Guilty of a clutch of goalkeeping clangers during his 18 appearances for the Black Cats, Steele left the Stadium of Light for Premier League side Brighton last summer. He has featured just once since - in an FA Cup third round clash.

4. Robbin Ruiter

While suffering dips in form similar to those of colleague Steele, Ruiter did help deliver some memorable moments for Sunderland. He was released at the end of last season and subsequently joined PSV Eindhoven.

