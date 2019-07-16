Where are they now? David Moyes' disastrous Sunderland signings
With Donald Love departing Wearside last week – we thought we’d take a look at every man David Moyes signed during his two windows as Sunderland boss.
By James Copley
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 12:20
Only Bryan Oviedo remains from the ex-Manchester United and Everton manager’s ill-fated Premier League transfer dealings at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland remain in League One after suffering back-to-back relegations and missing out on promotion to the Championship in the play-off final at Wembley last campaign – Moyes is currently out of work.