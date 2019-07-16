David Moyes' two transfer windows in charge of Sunderland were pretty disastrous.

Where are they now? David Moyes' disastrous Sunderland signings

With Donald Love departing Wearside last week – we thought we’d take a look at every man David Moyes signed during his two windows as Sunderland boss.

Only Bryan Oviedo remains from the ex-Manchester United and Everton manager’s ill-fated Premier League transfer dealings at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland remain in League One after suffering back-to-back relegations and missing out on promotion to the Championship in the play-off final at Wembley last campaign – Moyes is currently out of work.

1. Bryan Oviedo

One of David Moyes' many Everton old boys, the left-back is still at Sunderland have suffered back-to-back relegations, a play-off final defeat and a Checkatrade Trophy final defeat in three years at the Stadium of Light. The Costa Rica international has been linked with a move away from Wearside this summer.

2. Michael Simões Domingues

Signed by Moyes, didn't play a single first team game, then had his contract terminated. The goalkeeper now turns out for Portugal side Os Belenenses SAD in the Primeira Liga - a team Sunderland are due to face in a friendly this coming Saturday.

3. Victor Anichebe

Another Ex-Everton man, but a fan favourite on Wearside never the less. 'Big Vic' could have been a useful player for Sunderland had he remained fit - a factor Moyes was aware of when signing the Nigeria striker. Anichebe is currently a free agent.

4. Adnan Januzaj

The highly-rated youngster on loan seemed like a coup at the time. How wrong we were. The Belgian now plays in Spain for Real Sociedad.

