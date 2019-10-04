This is when every Sunderland player will see their contract expire

This is when every Sunderland AFC player's contract expires - with some quickly approaching

A number of Sunderland players are set to see their contracts expire this summer – but when do all the deals in the first-team squad run-out?

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 4th October 2019, 12:00 pm
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 12:00 pm

With a mixture of players on short-term and long-term deals at the Stadium of Light, we take a look at when each player is set to see their current contract with the Black Cats expire. However, it’s worth noting that there may be clauses in these deals which are not made public - and could see the lengths extended. Scroll down and click through the pages to see when every players’ contract is currently set to expire:

1. Jon McLaughlin

Contract expires: 2020. Sunderland are currently in talks over extending the stopper's current contract.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Conor McLaughlin

Contract expires: 2021. The full-back signed a two-year deal when he joined the Black Cats this summer.

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Joel Lynch

Contract expires: 2020. Lynch, who joined the Black Cats in the summer, was handed an initial one-year deal on Wearside.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Jordan Willis

Contract expires: 2021. Highly-coveted this summer, Willis was lured to Sunderland on a two-year deal after leaving Coventry City.

Photo: FRANK REID

