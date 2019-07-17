Luke O'Nien

What will Bali Mumba and Duncan Watmore look like in 40 years? The hilarious Sunderland FaceApp pictures

Ever wondered what Sunderland stars including Bali Mumba, Charlie Wyke and Duncan Watmore will look like as old men? Well, wait no more...

By James Copley
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 17:30

FaceApp has taken the digital world by storm – with users logging on to see what they could potentially look like as old men and women. We’ve used the new app to examine how the current Sunderland squad will age – and the results are brilliant! Simply scroll down and click through the pages to view.

1. Bali Mumba

Midfielder

2. Charlie Wyke

Striker

3. Duncan Watmore

Striker

4. WIll Grigg

Striker

