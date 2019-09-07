What today's League One results mean for Sunderland as Doncaster Rovers win and Accrington Stanley see man sent off
Doncaster Rovers defeated Rotherham United 2-1 to move above Sunderland in League One.
Jack Ross’ men were due to play Burton Albion but had the game postponed due to international call-ups – meaning, with Rovers’ win, that Sunderland slip to eighth in the table with a game in hand.
Elsewhere in the division, Wycombe Wanderers defeated Lincoln City 3-1, a result which propels Gareth Ainsworth’s side to the top of the table on goal difference with 15 points from seven games.
The side in second, Coventry City, defeated Blackpool 3-2 at St Andrew's to cement themselves – alongside Wycombe – as early League One frontrunners. Sunderland haven’t played either side yet this season.
In a grudge fixture, MK Dons defeated AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK with goals from Sam Nombe and Rhys Healey handing Paul Tisdale’s side a memorable win. MK Dons up to 12th in League One with nine points, two behind Sunderland’s tally of 11.
Meanwhile, Fleetwood Town defeated Oxford United at Highbury Stadium with Peter Clarke’s headed winner from the centre of the box in the 79th minute pushing Fleetwood into fourth with 13 points – two ahead of the Black Cats.
In other news, Tranmere Rovers and Gillingham Town played out a 2-2 draw at Priestfield.
Finally, Sunderland’s next opponents Accrington Stanley drew away to Bristol Rovers in a six-goal thriller. Seamus Conneely was sent off for Stanley, meaning he’ll miss the clash with the Wearsiders.