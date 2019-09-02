What to expect from Sunderland on deadline day as Jack Ross looks to complete summer business
Sunderland have until 5pm today to complete their summer business.
Here, we outline what to expect….
INCOMINGS
Jack Ross has two players for every position in his squad, with one notable exception.
At left-back he desperately needs cover and competition for Denver Hume, underlined when the youngster missed the Peterborough United game with an ankle knock.
It has not been an easy pursuit, but the comments from Ross after Saturday’s defeat strongly suggested that a breakthrough has been made.
“We're hopeful to conclude [a deal] early on Monday,” he said.
The player seems unlikely to be Morgan Fox of Greg Taylor.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Lee Bullen says that Fox will be going nowhere, while Celtic are believed to be closing in on Kilmarnock’s Taylor.
OUTGOINGS
Ross said there had been one or two enquiries for players last week.
The obvious candidate seemed to be Jack Baldwin, but then his return against Burnley was impressive and his place on the bench on Saturday showed that he still has the manager’s trust.
The issue for Baldwin is that Ross expects Joel Lynch to be fit for selection after the break.
Elsewhere, there are few players you’d expect Sunderland to willing to let go.
Elliot Embleton’s gametime has been limited but he is rated highly, enjoying being in the first team environment and determined to break through.
Ethan Robson has struggled, too, but getting fully fit has to be the priority.
POTENTIAL LOANS
There are a number of players Sunderland want to get more first team football: Jake Hackett, Jack Bainbridge, Ruben Sammut and Jack Diamond
Not all will go out, however, with Ross mindful that he needs players to keep Elliot Dickman’s side competitive and for his own Checkatrade Trophy campaign.