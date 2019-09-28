'What happened!?': Sunderland fans have this BIG question after MK Dons victory
Sunderland beat MK Dons to register a first league win in three outings – and fans were quick to deliver their verdict on the result and performance.
Max Power and Luke O’Nien struck as Jack Ross’ side sealed an important three points after a 2-1 win, but some supporters were left confused as to why the Black Cats couldn’t build on a solid first-half showing.
Here’s the best of the social media reaction:
@wjc_14 said: “Mr sensible here thought it would be a good idea to have a bet that included Sunderland keeping a clean sheet. Was never gonna happen, was it.”
@jamie_davison1 joked: “So we only keep clean sheets against premier league teams I see?”
Of the first-half, @Ian_Crow3 posted: “best half I've seen all season tbh. Great attacking play and solid defensively.”
@gas335 asked: “Once again sitting deeper and deeper and inviting pressure... When will the penny drop Ross?”
@ColArmstrong commented: “When the keeper like Burge has a decent game they should certainly be given another chance and start the next game with their confidence being high”
@Gerry_McGregor tweeted: “What in the 1st 30 mins seemed like it would be easy win, now we are scratching around trying to stop #mkdons equalising. Will we ever learn how to remain on top & finish a team off?”
@H3nno59 posted: “What happened in the dressing room. We are a completely different team to the first half.”
@sparkymark23 said: “JR has to be questioned. Why have we dominated the first half but done very little in the 2nd”