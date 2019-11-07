'We should just start our season in February': Sunderland AFC fans bemoan Bristol Rovers postponement
Sunderland AFC have opted to postpone their match with Bristol Rovers due to international call-ups.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:47 pm
The Black Cats were due to travel to the Memorial Stadium for a League One clash next Saturday, but Jon McLaughlin, Conor McLaughlin and Tom Flanagan have all received call-ups to their international sides. You can read the full story here.
Sunderland fans were quick to react to the news on social media, with many stating that the club have come to the right conclusion given the injury to Lee Burge. Some, however, wholly disagree with the decision to postpone the fixture.
