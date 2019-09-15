WATCH: Unpopular ex-Sunderland striker's embarrassing penalty miss against Walsall in League Two
After an ill-fated season on Wearside – resulting in Championship relegation and yielding just three goals in all competitions – James Vaughan remains an unpopular figure amongst Sunderland fans.
And no doubt Mackems will be pleased with Vaughan’s latest contribution to League Two side Bradford City – an embarrassing penalty miss!
But believe it or not, the striker managed to become even more disliked when he left the club.
The ex-Everton man took to Twitter in an attempt to troll Black Cats fans after exiting the Stadium of Light doors in 2018, he said: “Championship with Wigan. Maybe see you next season in the cup.”
Vaughan’s Bradford City did go on to beat Walsall 1-0, with the former Birmingham City attacker apparently making a nuisance of himself. Cats fans will say he has found his level in the division below Jack Ross’ side.