Watch prospective new Sunderland owners arrive at the Stadium of Light ahead of AFC Wimbledon clash
Sunderland are set for a takeover by a group of American investors and some members of the group will take in the game against AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
Our pictures and video show John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek outside the ground before heading inside, and the Echo understands they will be keeping a low profile at the game today.
The trio – all involved in MSD Partners – are three of four individuals set to take a majority shareholding in the Black Cats.
Should the deal be completed, Phelan, Fuhrman and Platek will join the board – with computer tycoon Michael Dell set to take a minority shareholding.
Stewart Donald will also retain a stake in the club, with Donald and Charlie Methven still playing an active role in the day-to-day running of the club.
And after being spotted yesterday evening, Phelan, Furhman and Platek have now arrived at the game.