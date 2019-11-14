Watch as 16-year-old Sunderland AFC starlet bags ANOTHER brilliant goal
Neve Herron is definitely in form.
A week ago last Sunday, the young Sunderland Ladies star scored two world-class goals to see off title rivals Stoke City Women – and from left-back, too!
Fast forward seven days and the ever-versatile Herron was picked to play against Loughborough Foxes on the left-hand side of Mel Reay’s midfield.
The player – discovered by former Sunderland captain Gary Bennett – didn't disappoint her manager, repaying her with another superb strike.
The Lasses have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season in all competitions leaving the Black Cats top of the Women’s National League with 25 points from nine games. In fact, Reay’s in-form side haven’t lost a competitive fixture since last April – a 2-1 home loss to Huddersfield Town.