'Wasn't expecting that!': Sunderland fans react to Phil Parkinson's surprise team selection
Phil Parkinson has named his first Sunderland AFC team – and fans have been quick to react.
The Black Cats travel to in-form Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon in Parkinson’s first game in charge, after the former Bolton and Charlton boss was handed the job on Thursday.
And the 51-year-old has named a surprising line-up – with first-team regular Jon McLaughlin among a host of players dropped to the bench.
Duncan Watmore is handed a start after returning from injury while Denver Hume is also brought back into the fold.
Here’s what fans have been saying about the side on social media:
@Baghdadcocacola said: “Glad Burge is starting, deserves it. Ha’way the lads!”
@braddfearnleyy added: “4-3-3 hopefully o’nien getting further forward not bad.”
@nicholaswilso11 posted: “Was not expecting watmore to start.... however lee burge time to shine”
@KinkyAfro73 commented: “Gooch needed dropped .. never looks fit . Hopefully parky can get that extra 20% from him.”
@mark_j_cummins argued: “How has Maguire not got in again unless injured”
@chrisdlaws tweeted: “Decent team. Maybe McNulty in for Wkye.”
@RamseySAFC said: “I have a feeling, that unless we comfortable win, he might completely change the team on Tuesday so he gets to see everyone play”
@erichyunn0775 added: “That wasn’t expected”
And here’s the team news in full:
Sunderland AFC XI: Burge, C McLaughlin, Willis, Lynch, Hume, Power, Leadbitter, O’Nien, McGeady, Watmore, Wyke
Sunderland AFC subs: J McLaughlin, Flanagan, Dobson, Maguire, Grigg, McNulty, Gooch