Under-fire Jack Ross reacts as Sunderland are comfortably beaten 2-0 away to Lincoln City
Sunderland suffered their second defeat of the season away to Lincoln City.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 17:06 pm
The hosts were the better team all game and deservedly ran out 2-0 winners, with pressure mounting on under-fire Jack Ross following another disappointing away day for the Black Cats.
Sunderland are now 8th in League One, having also dropped out of the play-off positions following the defeat, which saw the away fans heading for the exit door early.
Simply click refresh and scroll down to follow our live SAFC matchday blog.