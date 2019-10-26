'Typical Sunderland!': Black Cat fans hit out at 'serious problems' after ANOTHER away defeat

Sunderland fans have delivered their verdict on the game with Shrewsbury Town

A 1-0 defeat in Shropshire leaves Phil Parkinson still searching for a first away win with the Black Cats, with Sunderland having lost their last three outings away from the Stadium of Light.

And fans had plenty to say on a disappointing result and performance, which sees the Wearsiders fall further away from the top two.

Here’s what they were saying on social media:

@CraigLisgo said: “We haven’t recruited a good enough squad to get top 2. We’ll be in for a scrap to reach playoffs”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@SAFC1879_ added: “Serious problems away from home this season. No way we will go up”

@davey_lad posted: "Jury is out on Dobson for me. Gives far too many fouls away for late tackling. Doesn't seem particularly mobile and isn't particularly strong. He needs to put some beef on. Struggling to see what we saw from a scouting perspective that would make you sign him.”

@DanielJenks89 commented: “Further proof this afternoon that we do not do as well with McGeady in the line up. We coped on Tuesday.”

But @RamseySAFC argued: “Basically the entire team has been poor, apparently that's all McGeady's fault. Dobson's passing- McGeady's fault. Us having multiple chances to clear the ball before the goal- Yeah that's McGeady's fault as well.”

@COGpiece added: “Surely this is the lowest point in being a @SunderlandAFC fan it can’t get any lower can it”