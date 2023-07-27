Sunderland have reportedly reached an agreement with French club Sochaux to sign teenage striker Eliezer Mayenda.

Newspapers in France claimed earlier this month the Black Cats had seen multiple offers blocked by Sochaux for the 18-year-old frontman, with the Ligue 2 club facing financial difficulties.

Yet according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have ‘completed the agreement with Sochaux’ to sign Mayenda, with a deal set to be completed this week.

Mayenda made 15 appearances in the French second tier last season, scoring once, and has two years left on his contract at Sochaux.

Sunderland have been looking to bolster their attacking options this summer, with Ross Stewart set to miss the start of the upcoming season as he recovers from an Achilles injury he suffered in January.

That means 19-year-old Hemir is likely to lead the line for Tony Mowbray’s side for their Championship opener against Ipswich on Sunday, August 6 at the Stadium of Light

When asked about potential incomings earlier this week, Mowbray said: “I think we still need some additions at the top end of the pitch and we’re working really hard behind the scenes to make that happen.

“I’m pretty confident that given the timescale to the first game, we’ll have some help in that area. “That said, Hemir has shown that he is a goal threat. He’s got goals from inside the box a couple of times, he looks as if there are goals in him. I’ve watched him in training and with that right foot, he can slap the ball in the back of the net. He just has to get up to speed with us, really, and what’s expected out of possession. Once that penny drops, he’s going to be a good player.

“At the moment I think we need to supplement him and make sure we’re not relying too much on him. I’m pretty confident we’ll get some business done in the next ten days and beyond that, before the end of the window.”