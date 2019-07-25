This is Sunderland's strongest team as things stand - according to supporters
Sunderland will kick-off their League One season in just nine days’ time – with Jack Ross faced with some big selection dilemmas.
By Mark Donnelly
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 11:56
And with places up for grabs before the season opener against Oxford, there is plenty of debate about which team is Sunderland’s strongest. Our writer Phil Smith offered his verdict earlier this week, before we asked fans which team they wanted to see line-up on opening day. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who they selected: