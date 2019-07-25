The Sunderland team fans want to see start on the opening day of the League One season

This is Sunderland's strongest team as things stand - according to supporters

Sunderland will kick-off their League One season in just nine days’ time – with Jack Ross faced with some big selection dilemmas.

By Mark Donnelly
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 11:56

And with places up for grabs before the season opener against Oxford, there is plenty of debate about which team is Sunderland’s strongest. Our writer Phil Smith offered his verdict earlier this week, before we asked fans which team they wanted to see line-up on opening day. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who they selected:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

No surprises here - 97% of fans voted for the Scottish stopper to retain his place between the sticks after a stunning 2018/19 season.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. CB: Jordan Willis

The summer signing has quickly made a positive impression on Wearside, with 72% of fans believing he represents the strongest centre back option.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB: Alim Ozturk

51% of supporters believe Ozturk deserves a starting spot ahead of the new season, having finished last term in a rich vein of form.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB: Conor McLaughlin

Another who has caught the eye after sealing a summer switch, 49% of supporters thought that McLaughlin should start in the back three.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3