The transfer rule that means Sunderland face race to land left-back target before Portsmouth
Sunderland will face a race against time to land a new left-back prior to the visit of Portsmouth - owing to EFL rules.
Jack Ross is keen to land some more defensive cover, with Denver Hume currently the only recognised left-sided defender in the senior squad.
And while the Sunderland boss was hopeful of adding a new faces to his ranks by the end of this week, he will have to complete any incoming deal by Noon on Friday (August 16) in order for the new recruit to play against Portsmouth.
EFL rules state that a new signing’s registration documents must be “submitted to and received by The League by 12.00 noon on the day prior” in order to play in a fixture.
So if Ross is to secure a new face before the visit of promotion rivals Pompey, he will have to act swiftly.