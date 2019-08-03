The Sunderland team fans want to see take on Oxford United - with FOUR changes

The Sunderland team fans want to see start against Oxford United

Sunderland kick-off their League One season this afternoon - and fans have had their say on who should start against Oxford United.

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 09:00

Jack Ross has a number of difficult selection calls to make ahead of the visit of the U’s, with competition for places rife across the park. But who do fans think should be handed an opportunity for the Black Cats? Scroll down and click through the pages to see the starting line-up fans picked via our @sunechosafc Twitter page:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

No surprises here, with the Scot looking nailed-on to start the season as the Black Cats' number one. 99% of fans voted for McLaughlin to start between the sticks.

2. CB: Jordan Willis

A popular choice among supporters after a stellar start to life on Wearside, 83% of supporters backed Willis to start against Oxford.

3. CB: Tom Flanagan

Having slotted into Jack Ross' back three with ease during pre-season, 58% of fans voted to hand Flanagan a start on the opening day.

4. CB: Conor McLaughlin

51% of fans want to see the summer signing complete the back three - having been left impressed by McLaughlin in pre-season.

