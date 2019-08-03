The Sunderland team fans want to see take on Oxford United - with FOUR changes
Sunderland kick-off their League One season this afternoon - and fans have had their say on who should start against Oxford United.
By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 09:00
Jack Ross has a number of difficult selection calls to make ahead of the visit of the U’s, with competition for places rife across the park. But who do fans think should be handed an opportunity for the Black Cats? Scroll down and click through the pages to see the starting line-up fans picked via our @sunechosafc Twitter page: