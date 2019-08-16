The Sunderland team fans want to see against Portsmouth - with FOUR changes
Jack Ross faces some major selection dilemmas ahead of the visit of Portsmouth – and fans have offered their take on what the Sunderland boss should do.
By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 16:32
In a poll on our @sunderlandechosafc Twitter page, fans suggested they wanted to see FOUR changes when Pompey come to town. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team supporters want to start against Kenny Jackett’s side: