The Sunderland team fans want to see start against Portsmouth

The Sunderland team fans want to see against Portsmouth - with FOUR changes

Jack Ross faces some major selection dilemmas ahead of the visit of Portsmouth – and fans have offered their take on what the Sunderland boss should do.

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 16:32

In a poll on our @sunderlandechosafc Twitter page, fans suggested they wanted to see FOUR changes when Pompey come to town. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team supporters want to start against Kenny Jackett’s side:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

Despite Lee Burge's impressive showing in midweek, 92% of fans believe McLaughlin should start between the sticks at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RB: Luke O'Nien

Left out on the opening day, O'Nien has since regained his place in the side - and 78% of fans want to see him start against Pompey.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB: Jordan Willis

Willis looked assured as Sunderland played four at the back at Accrington, and 63% of fans have backed him to retain his place in the side.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB: Alim Ozturk

58% of fans believe Ozturk should be handed a start after an assured performance at Accrington.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3