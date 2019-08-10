The Sunderland team fans want to see against Ipswich Town

The Sunderland team fans want to see against Ipswich Town - with FOUR changes

Sunderland boss Jack Ross faces some real selection dilemmas ahead of the trip to Ipswich Town – but what team do the fans want to see?

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 11:32

In a poll on our Sunderland Echo SAFC Twitter page, supporters voted for the starting line-up they wanted to see take to the field at Portman Road – and suggested they wanted FOUR changes from the side that drew with Oxford. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who fans selected to start in East Anglia:

1. GK: Jon McLaughlin

No surprises here - with 95% of supporters backing the ever-reliable stopper to start at Ipswich.

2. CB: Jordan Willis

The summer signing has impressed since arriving, and 57% of supporters have backed him to start again at Portman Road.

3. CB: Tom Flanagan

Having been a regular part of Ross' back three through pre-season and in the opening game of the campaign, 27% of fans want to see him start again - narrowly pipping Jack Baldwin in the vote.

4. CB: Conor McLaughlin

Completing the back three is another summer signing - with 49% of fans calling for another start for McLaughlin.

