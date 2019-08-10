The Sunderland team fans want to see against Ipswich Town - with FOUR changes
Sunderland boss Jack Ross faces some real selection dilemmas ahead of the trip to Ipswich Town – but what team do the fans want to see?
By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 11:32
In a poll on our Sunderland Echo SAFC Twitter page, supporters voted for the starting line-up they wanted to see take to the field at Portman Road – and suggested they wanted FOUR changes from the side that drew with Oxford. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who fans selected to start in East Anglia: