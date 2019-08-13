This is the team Sunderland fans want to see against Accrington Stanley.

The Sunderland team fans want to see against Accrington Stanley - with FIVE changes

Sunderland boss Jack Ross is likely to make several changed ahead of the trip to the Wham Stadium – but what team do the fans want to see?

By James Copley
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 11:22

In a poll on our Sunderland Echo SAFC Twitter page, supporters voted for the starting line-up they wanted to see take to the field – and suggested they wanted FIVE changes from the side that drew with Ipswich Town. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who fans selected to start in Lancashire:

1. GK - Lee Burge

The majority of Sunderland fans would like to see the summer signing given a chance with first-choice stopper Jon McLaughlin given a rest.

2. LB - Conor McLaughlin

Denver Hume is injured and Sunderland are without a recognised left-back, Black Cats fans would like to see C. McLaughlin deputise against Accrington.

3. RB - Luke O'Nien

Sunderland's Young Player of the Season last campaign has impressed since making the switch to right-back.

4. CB - Jordan Willis

Sunderland fans want to see the ex-Coventry City captain retain his place in Jack Ross' starting XI.

