Sunderland manager Jack Ross

The SEVEN deals Sunderland and their League One rival could seal before transfer deadline

Sunderland have less than a week to finalise their transfer business with the transfer window set to slam shut.

By Jordan Cronin
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 16:45

As we enter the final days of the summer window, the Black Cats have made no secret of their desire to sign a left-back. But who else could they and their third-tier counterparts sign? We take a look at SEVEN deals that may take place before deadline day on Monday. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Alex Woodyard to Various

The 26-year-old featured in Peterborough’s opening two League One fixtures, however has since been frozen out and told to find a new club. With clubs pushing for last-minute deals, an available Woodyard could prove very appealing.

Photo: Alex Pantling

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Tom Elliott to Ipswich Town

Elliott’s pre-season injury was said to have delayed his move to East Anglian and Ipswich fans will not enjoy hearing that he is in the squad for Millwall’s Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United tonight. This one will almost certainly go down to the final day.

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Herbie Kane to Various

While it has been suggested that Kane will be involved in the Reds’ Carabao Cup campaign, there is still a glimmer of hope that he will rejoin a League One club on loan. Portsmouth, Sunderland, Doncaster - his employers last season - and Coventry have been credited with interest.

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Jack Baldwin to Various

Sunderland manager Jack Ross admitted Baldwin’s future may lie elsewhere after being unable to promise him a regular starting spot on Wearside. Could a fellow League One team come in for him before Monday?

Photo: Naomi Baker

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2