The Roar! Under-pressure Jack Ross, transfer latest plus the magic of Ji feature in our new Sunderland podcast
The Sunderland Echo SAFC team return with their weekly podcast to discuss ANOTHER 1-1 draw, the win at Accrington Stanley, under-pressure Jack Ross plus the latest transfer news.
By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 19:09
Phil Smith, Rich Mennear and Mark Donnelly also answer your fan questions in the second episode of The Roar plus much, much more in the podcast, recorded at the University of Sunderland.
You can listen below or on Spotify by clicking this link or SoundCloud by clicking this link.