The Roar! Transfer, takeover and Jon McLaughlin contract latest plus which club does the best pie all feature in our new Sunderland podcast
The Sunderland Echo SAFC team return with their weekly podcast to discuss TWO wins against Portsmouth and Rochdale plus the latest transfer and takeover news.
By James Copley
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 16:30
The Roar - Episode 003 comes to you from the University of Sunderland as SAFC Echo writers Richard Mennear, Phil Smith and James Copley review wins over Portsmouth and Rochdale whilst looking ahead to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.
We've also got the latest Jon McLaughlin contract news, plus transfer and takeover updates.