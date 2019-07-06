The realistic signings Sunderland could still make this summer - from free agents to loans

The realistic signings Sunderland could still make this summer

Sunderland continue their hunt for new faces – with Jack Ross keen to add up to half a dozen new faces to his squad.

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 06 July, 2019, 12:08

But which players are still available this summer who could be interesting the Black Cats? We take a look at the best players still available who could realistically arrive at the Stadium of Light in the coming weeks – scroll down and click through the pages to see who could be available as transfer business ramps up:

1. Chris Cadden (Free Agent)

Cadden has been heavily linked with Sunderland this summer, but there is interest in the wideman from the MLS and fellow English sides after he snubbed a new deal at Motherwell.

2. George Boyd (Free Agent)

Having left Sheffield Wednesday this summer, the experienced winger is available for free this summer and - although he may be looking to remain in the Championship - could prove an attractive proposition for Sunderland.

3. Joel Lynch (Free Agent)

Defensive recruits are a priority for Jack Ross this summer and the experienced Lynch would be a handy acquisition in that department.

4. Will Keane (Free Agent)

The former Manchester United striker was released by Hull City this summer and will be looking to reignite a once-promising career. Could Sunderland be the place to do that?

